CHENGDU, China (CBS4) – Two Arapahoe County deputies have wrapped up competition at the World Police and Fire Games in China. 40,000 law enforcement officers from 80 different countries competed in 55 different sports.
A Colorado Sheriff’s deputy is bringing 🥈 home from China!
Bill Litweiler is 1 of 2 Arapahoe Co deputies competing in the World Police and Fire games. He placed 2nd in the decathlon and “toughest competitor alive.” @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/Ux8RXADW41
— Conor McCue (@ConorMcCueTV) August 14, 2019
Deputy Bill Litwiler took part in the “Toughest Competitor Alive” competition and the decathlon. He took home the silver medal in both.
Deputy Mateo Montoya was going to take part in the 100-meter, 200-meter, Long Jump, Shot Toss, the 4×100 meter relay, and the 4×400 meter relay. Unfortunately, Deputy Montoya didn’t qualify for the finals of the 100-meter race.
