



– Two Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies are representing Colorado and the United States this week at the World Police and Fire Games in China. Deputies Mateo Montoya-Collis and Bill Litweile are competing in what’s essentially the first responder Olympics.

Litweiler will test his speed and strength in an event called “The Toughest Competitor Alive.” The event involves a wide range of physical tests.

Montoya-Collis will look for yet another gold medal in several track events. His specialty is short-distance sprinting.

Montoya-Collis allowed CBS4 to join him for a training session last month. Although it was his day off of work, Mateo Montoya-Collis arrived at the track at Regis Jesuit High School at 9 a.m. sharp. The veteran sheriff’s deputy typically trains five days a week for two to three hours at a time. That’s in addition to his full-time job at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.