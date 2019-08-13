



– Broncos rookie haircuts are a thing of the past thanks to first-year head coach Vic Fangio.

“I just don’t think it’s right,” said Fangio Tuesday after practice when asked why he decided to end the haircut tradition. “I just don’t believe in hazing.”

Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is not a fan of the new policy.

“Oh, I am upset about that,” Sanders said with a smile. “He (Fangio) knows it. He knows it.”

“I respect Vic. I love that guy,” added Sanders. “At the end of the day it’s not about that. It’s about wins. And so that’s what we are trying to do around here.”

The haircut tradition goes back several years. The Broncos veterans would give the rookies hideous haircuts and make them sport them for a few days. Tim Tebow’s haircut from the 2011 season might be the most infamous of the rookie haircuts.

“You don’t understand,” said second-year player Bradley Chubb laughing. “You all saw my haircut last year. I wanted to get somebody back so bad, but it’s all good. It grew back, so I’m not too mad anymore.”

The Broncos will still make the rookies do some traditional rookie practices. “Guys are getting up in front of the team and doing a little skit every night. Maybe a rookie’s carrying somebody’s pads off the field and so on or bringing in the donuts or the breakfast, but nothing physical,” said Fangio.

The Broncos will play their third preseason game on Monday night against the 49ers.