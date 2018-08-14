  • CBS4On Air

(Credit: Instagram/@bmarshh)

By Ben Warwick

DENVER (CBS4) – Becoming a member of the Denver Broncos takes years of hard work and dedication. It also requires getting a seriously hideous haircut.

In keeping with the yearly tradition, rookies got the razor for bad haircuts during training camp.

Rookie defensive lineman Bradley Chubb led the tradition.

rookie haircuts 8 Broncos Rookies Get Hazed With Bad Haircuts, Per Tradition

(Credit: Instagram/@bmarshh)

Linebacker Josey Jewell is sporting new antennae after his trim.

rookie haircuts 5 Broncos Rookies Get Hazed With Bad Haircuts, Per Tradition

(Credit: Instagram/@bmarshh)

Rookie wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton will have to display his new do when he takes the field.

rookie haircuts Broncos Rookies Get Hazed With Bad Haircuts, Per Tradition

(Credit: Instagram/@bmarshh)

His receiving corps companion Mark Chapman got the Tim Tebow Friar cut treatment.

rookie haircuts 3 Broncos Rookies Get Hazed With Bad Haircuts, Per Tradition

(Credit: Instagram/@bmarshh)

The rookies will have to live with their new hairdos for the next several weeks.

Ben Warwick is an Assignment Editor at CBS4 and is a native Coloradan. He loves sports, particularly baseball, and telling stories from around the state. Connect with him on Twitter @BenCBS4.

