By Ben Warwick

DENVER (CBS4) – Becoming a member of the Denver Broncos takes years of hard work and dedication. It also requires getting a seriously hideous haircut.

In keeping with the yearly tradition, rookies got the razor for bad haircuts during training camp.

Rookie defensive lineman Bradley Chubb led the tradition.

Linebacker Josey Jewell is sporting new antennae after his trim.

Rookie wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton will have to display his new do when he takes the field.

His receiving corps companion Mark Chapman got the Tim Tebow Friar cut treatment.

The rookies will have to live with their new hairdos for the next several weeks.

