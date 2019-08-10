Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man was shot Saturday morning near the Denver Tech Center. Officers responded to the area near Union Avenue and Ulster Street at around 9 a.m.
Investigators say the victim is expected to survive, but have not said what led up to the shooting. They did say, however, one suspect and two other people drove away and crashed the vehicle in Greenwood Village.
Police say they caught two people, but the third suspect ran away and has not been caught.
Further details about any of the suspects have not been released.
