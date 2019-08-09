Colorado Court Rejects Convicted Murderer's AppealThe Colorado Court of Appeals has ruled that letting a jury see video of the defendant in prison clothes does not violate the defendant's constitutional rights. Katie Johnston reports.

5 minutes ago

Wildlife Officials Search For Bear That Chased Hiker's DogWildlife officials are looking for a bear that showed no fear toward a hiker and chased one of his dogs on a Colorado Springs trail. Katie Johnston reports.

43 minutes ago

'A Mile In My Shoes': Pop Up Empathy Museum Opens On Denver's 16th Street MallThe exhibition features 30 pairs of shoes along with audio recordings from the shoes’ owners that people can listen to and experience while they walk downtown.

2 hours ago

Peeping Tom Suspect Now Also Charged With Sexual AssaultA man suspected in a series of window peeping incidents near Colorado State University is now also charged with sexual assault that has been unsolved since last year. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Central 70 Project Construction Noise Will Continue At Night In Elyria-Swansea NeighborhoodPeople living along the Central 70 project, in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, will need to prepare for at least another year of construction that will take place overnight and in the early hours of the morning.

3 hours ago

Warmer And Not As Wet TodayWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

5 hours ago