DENVER (CBS4) — A man, a woman and a teenager were killed in three separate shooting in Denver in one night. The shootings happened between approximately 6 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday. Police say they appear to be unrelated. No suspects are in custody in any of the shootings.
At approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday, a man was shot and killed near West Colorado Avenue and South Meade Street.
At about 1:50 a.m. Friday, two people were shot in the 12400 block of East Albrook Drive. Both were transported to the hospital. A woman was killed and a man is in critical condition, but he is expected to survive.
At about 3 a.m. Friday, a juvenile male was shot near East 54th Avenue and Xenia Street. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
“The circumstances surrounding these incidents remain under investigation and investigators are actively working to develop suspect information,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement released Friday morning.
In each of these separate cases, Denver Police homicide detectives are asking for the community to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers with any information at 720-913-STOP (7867).
