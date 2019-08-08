Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– CBS4 crews went inside the Denver Art Museum‘s renovation on Thursday. The north side of the museum’s campus closed in 2017 for major renovations to meet the museum’s growth.
Now the museum is preparing for phased re-openings scheduled to begin in 2020. It’s all part of a $150 million renovation project which is expected to be completed in 2021.
The Denver Art Museum says visitors will have access to more than 72,000 square feet of new space, including a restaurant, cafe and a permanent home for educational programming.
“I think for the first time we can say, not only in our programs, but really in our architecture, education is front and center,” said Denver Art Museum Director Dr. Christoph Heinrich.
The new space will also serve as a gateway between the museum’s Frederic C. Hamilton Building and the North Building, which is being modernized for future visitors as part of the project.
