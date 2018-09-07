Filed Under:DAM, Denver Art Museum, Local TV, North Building

DENVER (CBS4)– Cranes are a common sight in downtown Denver and the newest addition is part of the renovation project at the Denver Art Museum and its North Building.

The 260-foot tall crane will help with the construction of the new welcome center which will offer a new dining area and event spaces.

“The Welcome Center Building is going to be the wide open arms to the museum. It really will be the building that invites everyone in the community to come in,” said Denver Art Museum Director Christoph Heinrich.

The goal is to complete work and completely reopen the North Buildign by its 50th anniversary, Fall 2021.

