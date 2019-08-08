



– The Denver Broncos will look to stay unbeaten in the preseason as they face the Seattle Seahawks Thursday at 8 p.m. Here are four other things to watch for in the game:

1. Broncos Inside Linebackers

With starters Josey Jewell and Todd Davis not playing due to injuries, expect to see reserves Alexander Johnson, Keishawn Bierria, Joe Dineen and Josh Watson to get a lot of playing time.

2. Joe Flacco First Snaps

This is only a tune up, but it is important to see how Joe Flacco fares in him limited snaps. Flacco will be running the offense with newly signed running back Theo Reddick.

MORE: Joe Flacco Expected To Start For Broncos Preseason Tilt In Seattle

3. Drew Lock’s First True Road Test

For the second preseason game Drew Lock will play behind Kevin Hogan, meaning that he will be the third quarterback to see action for the Broncos.

Last week, Lock completed 7 of 11 passes for 34 yards, but he was sacked twice. Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio said of Lock’s first performance that he was hoping for more but not surprised by his play. Hopefully Lock will show some growth in this game in Seattle.

4. Who will step up at wide receiver?

Juwaan Winfree had the game winning catch last week, but he also dropped a pass in the first quarter. With the addition of Nick Williams, the Broncos have a log jam for the fifth and possibly sixth wide receiver positions on the final roster. Keep an eye on Kelvin McKnight who has turned some heads with a strong training camp so far.