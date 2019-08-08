



– The Denver Broncos will look to stay unbeaten in preseason play as they travel to the Emerald City to take on the Seattle Seahawks Thursday at 8 p.m. The game will be the first time quarterback Joe Flacco takes snaps in a Broncos uniform. Flacco is expected to play a series or two and wants to get the offense off to a quick start on the road.

“You just want to go get your feet wet a little bit,” Flacco said on Tuesday. “You want to feel live action again, bodies flying around you, guys getting hit and taking care of the football. Most importantly you want to go out there and you want to move the ball. And you want to gain confidence as a group that you can go out there and do it when it counts.”

Flacco was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason after losing his starting job midseason to Lamar Jackson last year. Even though this will be the first game the veteran quarterback will play in a uniform other than the Ravens, he says that he feels comfortable in Broncos colors.

“At this point, it doesn’t really feel any different than it’s been the last 10 years,” Flacco said. “I think your rookie years is obviously a little different than any of the others. But at this point I am used to being here. I am used to being in this uniform. These are my teammates and I am just excited about doing it.”

Another quarterback that will debut for another team is former Bronco Paxton Lynch. The 2017 first round pick was released by the Broncos last season. He’s now fighting to be the backup behind Russell Wilson with the Seahawks.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity that they gave me,” Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch said. “I mean, First Round NFL Draft Pick. Not a lot of people can say that. I wish I could have done more for the team and the program there, but things worked out the way they did. We’re moving on from that.”

After Thursday’s game, the Broncos will play three more preseason games. The next one is at Broncos Stadium at Mile High against the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 19.