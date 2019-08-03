Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Vic Fangio and the Broncos have cancelled practice on Saturday, Aug. 10. Since reporting to camp 10 days earlier than most of the NFL, the team will get an extra day to rest after their second preseason game against Seattle.
Despite the practice being cancelled, fans will still have six more chances to see the Broncos practice in Englewood before being closed to the public.
Fans are welcome to come Aug. 4-6 between 9:15 a.m. until noon, as well as Aug. 11– 13 from 9:15 a.m. till noon. After these practices, the team will get ready to host their first home preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Aug. 19.
The Broncos closed training camp to fans earlier this month for bad weather.
