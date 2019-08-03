  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:22 PMSaturday Sports Extra
    10:35 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs


ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Vic Fangio and the Broncos have cancelled practice on Saturday, Aug. 10. Since reporting to camp 10 days earlier than most of the NFL, the team will get an extra day to rest after their second preseason game against Seattle.

(credit: CBS)

Despite the practice being cancelled, fans will still have six more chances to see the Broncos practice in Englewood before being closed to the public.

Fans are welcome to come Aug. 4-6 between 9:15 a.m. until noon, as well as Aug. 11– 13 from 9:15 a.m. till noon. After these practices, the team will get ready to host their first home preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Aug. 19.

The Broncos closed training camp to fans earlier this month for bad weather.

Comments