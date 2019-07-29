ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos have closed training camp to fans on Monday afternoon. The organization is urging all fans to stay home on Monday and to return for camp on Tuesday morning.
Due to inclement weather in the area, today's #BroncosCamp practice is CLOSED to the public.#BroncosCountry, we hope to see you first thing tomorrow morning when gates open at 8 a.m. pic.twitter.com/6UVPCDbwly
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 29, 2019
The Broncos said inclement weather in the area has forced them to close camp to the public for the day.
Here is a list of the following training camps open to the public for the rest of the summer:
7/30 – Tuesday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center
8/3 – Saturday – 2:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center
8/4 – Sunday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center
8/5 – Monday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center
8/6 – Tuesday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center
8/10 – Saturday – 2:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center
8/11 – Sunday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center
8/12 – Monday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center
8/13 – Tuesday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center
The Broncos open the 2019 preseason with the Hall of Fame Game from Canton, Ohio against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. They open the regular season in Oakland against the Raiders on Monday Night Football on Sept. 9.
