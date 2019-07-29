  • CBS4On Air

Colorado Springs News, Dan Wallick

(CBS4) – Search crews say they have recovered the body of Dan Wallick, a 41-year-old hiker who went missing after summitting two 14ers in southern Colorado. Wallick spent part of his youth in Colorado and was stationed with the Air Force in Colorado Springs along with his wife and two young children.

Dan Wallick (credit: Ashley Schultz)

Wallick was reported missing on Wednesday. He contacted his family after he summitted Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point. His family did not hear from him again.

(credit: Ashley Schultz)

Custer County crews worked with other agencies on the ground and in the air to find Wallick.

His body was recovered on Sunday.

