  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    7:00 PMWhistleblower
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Chaffee County, Custer County, Missing Hiker, Saguache County, Tyler Cline

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A hiker who went missing during a hike between two 14,000 peaks In Saguache County has been found dead between the two mountains.

Tyler Cline’s body was found Thursday evening by ground searchers in the saddle between Challenger Point and Kit Carson Peak. It’s believed Cline fell between the two mountains.

(credit: Chaffee County Search and Rescue/Facebook)

“No matter how experienced a hiker you are, there’s no such thing as an easy hike up there in that particular section,” Captain Ken Wilson of the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office said to CBS4 on Friday.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s