SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A hiker who went missing during a hike between two 14,000 peaks In Saguache County has been found dead between the two mountains.
Tyler Cline’s body was found Thursday evening by ground searchers in the saddle between Challenger Point and Kit Carson Peak. It’s believed Cline fell between the two mountains.
“No matter how experienced a hiker you are, there’s no such thing as an easy hike up there in that particular section,” Captain Ken Wilson of the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office said to CBS4 on Friday.