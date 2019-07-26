



– Following more than a week of intense pressure and national media coverage, a health insurance company has reversed their decision and will pay for a $2.2 million drug treatment that could save a little girl’s life.

We first told you the heartbreaking story of 19-month-old Maisie on CBS4 last week.

When she was 6 months old, Maisie was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 1. It’s a very rare genetic disease that causes the muscles to quickly atrophy. Eventually, children with SMA can no longer breathe. Ninety five percent of children with the disease don’t live past the age of 2.

On Friday, Maisie’s family said our reporting, along with “an army of supporters,” helped put the pressure on Rocky Mountain Health Plans: Colorado Health Insurance Plans — resulting in this surprise and “rare” reversal. The insurance company couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Friday morning.

Maisie’s mom shared the news on Facebook on Friday.

The family has been on a race against the clock to raise $2.2 million for a newly-approved medical treatment for their daughter, but with the surprise reversal of their decision to deny the treatment, Maisie will now receive the drug that her mom, Ciji Green, says could reverse some of the horrific effects of this diagnosis.

Maisie can’t swallow and instead has a feeding tube that allows her to get nutrition. She can’t speak, but she can sign a few words.

“I just want to give her the best life possible. We want to give her the best chance we can,” Ciji Green told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel.

In May, the FDA approved a gene replacement therapy called Zolgensma that has been proven to halt the progression and even reverse symptoms in children. It is only available to children under the age of 2. Maisie’s insurance had originally denied her coverage of Zolgensma, so family and friends dubbed “Maisie’s Warriors” have been fighting to get her the treatment with a major social media and letter writing campaign.

Just this week, the family was able to hire a “hard hitting, bulldog of a lawyer” to fly in and meet with the insurance company.

Behind the scenes, several politicians have been working to come up with a solution as well, although the family didn’t want to immediately identify who those politicians were.

The family says they are already on the phone trying to schedule an appointment for Maisie to get the drug now.