Comments
AURORA, Colo. (AP) – Police have ticketed a woman they say was involved in the removal of an American flag during a protest at an immigration detention center in Aurora. The Denver Post reports the woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was cited for criminal tampering and was issued a summons to appear in municipal court.
AURORA, Colo. (AP) – Police have ticketed a woman they say was involved in the removal of an American flag during a protest at an immigration detention center in Aurora. The Denver Post reports the woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was cited for criminal tampering and was issued a summons to appear in municipal court.
Investigators are still looking for other people who were photographed removing the flag during the July 12 protest at the privately-run detention center.
The protest against the Trump administration’s planned immigration raids drew about 2,000 people to the center. Police say hundreds of them crossed a makeshift barrier to trespass onto the center’s property, and some pulled down the American flag and two others, replacing the American flag with a Mexican flag.
RELATED: ICE Acting Director Matt Albence Calls Protest At Aurora Facility ‘Despicable’
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.