AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police released images of the people suspected of vandalizing an American flag. The crime happened when a group overtook a #LightsForLiberty protest of planned immigration raids on July 12.
The suspects took down an American flag and replaced it with a Mexican flag. They also spray pained “abolish ICE” on a Blue Lives Matter flag and hung it upside down.
Protesters gathered outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Aurora. Police say those protesters were peaceful and responsible.
Organizers told CBS4 on Saturday they are disappointed the focus shifted from their message to the suspect’s actions.
“Instead of talking about that, we’re talking about these idiots changing a flag. That action doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t protect anyone. In fact, it just put in danger the communities they claim they want to protect,” said Cristian Solano-Cordova, Communications Manager of the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition.
This same group attempted to burn the U.S. flag that had been removed from the flag pole, police said.
Anyone with cellphone video of the individuals is asked to contact police at apdcrimetips@auroragov.org. A $4,000 reward is being offered.
