AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police released images of the people suspected of vandalizing an American flag. The crime happened when a group overtook a #LightsForLiberty protest of planned immigration raids on July 12.

(credit: Aurora Police)

The suspects took down an American flag and replaced it with a Mexican flag. They also spray pained “abolish ICE” on a Blue Lives Matter flag and hung it upside down.

(credit: CBS)

Protesters gathered outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Aurora. Police say those protesters were peaceful and responsible.

(credit: Aurora Police)

Organizers told CBS4 on Saturday they are disappointed the focus shifted from their message to the suspect’s actions.

(credit: Aurora Police)

“Instead of talking about that, we’re talking about these idiots changing a flag. That action doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t protect anyone. In fact, it just put in danger the communities they claim they want to protect,” said Cristian Solano-Cordova, Communications Manager of the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition.

This same group attempted to burn the U.S. flag that had been removed from the flag pole, police said.

(credit: Aurora Police)

Anyone with cellphone video of the individuals is asked to contact police at apdcrimetips@auroragov.org. A $4,000 reward is being offered.

