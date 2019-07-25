  • CBS4On Air

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A body pulled from the Poudre River on Tuesday has been identified as a missing rafter from Fort Collins. David Smith, 57, was with two other people when their raft flipped in late June.

Crews search for David Smith’s body in June. (credit: CBS)

The others were rescued but Smith never made it out of the water. Helicopters and drones were used in the days after the tragedy to try to find Smith’s body.

A kayaker wound up finding his body near Highway 14.

