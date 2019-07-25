Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A body pulled from the Poudre River on Tuesday has been identified as a missing rafter from Fort Collins. David Smith, 57, was with two other people when their raft flipped in late June.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A body pulled from the Poudre River on Tuesday has been identified as a missing rafter from Fort Collins. David Smith, 57, was with two other people when their raft flipped in late June.
The others were rescued but Smith never made it out of the water. Helicopters and drones were used in the days after the tragedy to try to find Smith’s body.
A kayaker wound up finding his body near Highway 14.
You must log in to post a comment.