LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews spent hours looking for a missing rafter the Poudre River on Saturday afternoon. That search was suspended shortly before 8 p.m.
The rescue mission resumed at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Officials say three people, two men and a 13-year-old boy, were in a raft when the water overturned it.
A 46-year-old man from Fort Collins and his son resurfaced from under the raft and made it to safety between mile markers 107 and 108 on Highway 14. The child was the only one wearing a lift jacket.
The third person, a 57-year-old man, still has not been found.
They say the water is dangerous even for professionals.
“We’ve been searching from the shore. We haven’t put anyone in the water right now just because of the flow and we don’t have a subject or target to rescue or recover,” said Kevin Johnston, a spokesman for the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
A helicopter was also used in the search, and a drone was launched on Sunday.
Further details about the rafters have not been released.