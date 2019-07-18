  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Denver News
(CBS)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Broncos training camp got underway at team headquarters at Dove Valley Thursday morning, under the bright summer sun. Temperatures could hit 100 degrees in the Denver area.

The players wore jerseys and helmets without pads on Day 1.

Emmanuel Sanders (achilles) and Phillip Lindsay (wrist) were present and went through drills in the early portion of practice, but appeared to be limited during the team portion of practice.

Following a completion of contract discussions on Wednesday second-round pick Drew Lock was also in attendance.

The team tweeted photos of Bradley Chubb and Emmanuel Sanders high-fiving fans who showed up to watch the activities.

 

Comments