CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver Broncos training camp got underway at team headquarters at Dove Valley Thursday morning, under the bright summer sun. Temperatures could hit 100 degrees in the Denver area.
The players wore jerseys and helmets without pads on Day 1.
Emmanuel Sanders in action. #4Broncos @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/FMJ6G6z3Bi
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) July 18, 2019
Emmanuel Sanders (achilles) and Phillip Lindsay (wrist) were present and went through drills in the early portion of practice, but appeared to be limited during the team portion of practice.
"Hiiiii #BroncosCountry👋"
– Phil Lindsay (@I_CU_boy)#Broncos @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/T58MvEZXbR
— Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) July 18, 2019
Following a completion of contract discussions on Wednesday second-round pick Drew Lock was also in attendance.
The team tweeted photos of Bradley Chubb and Emmanuel Sanders high-fiving fans who showed up to watch the activities.
We 🧡 you, #BroncosCountry!#BroncosCamp pic.twitter.com/dlIkgZlyHN
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 18, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.