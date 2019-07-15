



– Are you ready for some football?! The Denver Broncos are just days away from hitting the practice field to prepare for the 2019 season.

The Basics

The Broncos open camp Thursday, July 18th at 9:15 a.m. at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood. This year’s schedule will also feature a practice at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, July 27th.

7/18 – Thursday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center

7/19 – Friday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center

7/20 – Saturday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center

7/21 – Sunday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center

7/22 – Monday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center

7/24 – Wednesday – 2:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center

7/25 – Thursday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center

7/26 – Friday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center

7/27 – Saturday – 2:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. – Broncos Stadium at Mile High

7/29 – Monday – 2:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center

7/30 – Tuesday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center

8/3 – Saturday – 2:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center

8/4 – Sunday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center

8/5 – Monday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center

8/6 – Tuesday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center

8/10 – Saturday – 2:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center

8/11 – Sunday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center

8/12 – Monday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center

8/13 – Tuesday – 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – UCHealth Training Center

The Broncos open the 2019 preseason with the Hall of Fame Game from Canton, Ohio against the Atlanta Falcons. They open the regular season in Oakland against the Raiders on Monday Night Football on September 9th.

The Weather

In a word, HOT. Thursday could reach 100 degrees. Friday won’t be much better, with highs in the upper 90s. Saturday and Sunday bring a chance of afternoon rain, with highs again in the 90s. Plan on hot days through the duration of camp, so bring sunscreen, hats, long sleeves if you can bear it, and plenty of water. Don’t forget there isn’t much shade in the fan seating area.

If bad weather does hit, fans will be asked to leave in plenty of time before the storm hits. The Broncos will announce cancellations before a practice if the forecast shows bad weather coming. In that case, the training area will be closed to the public.

Seating Quick Hits

Fans will once again be allowed to pack the grass berm on the west end of the practice fields. Seating areas will be clearly marked. There is very little shade in this area.

Lawn chairs: No

Umbrellas: No

Strollers: Yes, but must be left at the gate

Seat Pads: Yes, but cannot be larger than 18″ wide, and cannot have pockets or zippers

Autographs

Autographs are a great tradition of training camp! Positions groups (WRs, DLs, DBs, etc.) will sign autographs for fans after each open practice. All autograph sessions will take place by the grass berm on the west end of the practice fields. However, only cameras will detachable lenses no longer than the length of a credit card will be allowed. No large zoom lenses – only members of the media can bring those. Feel free to take as many pictures as you want, but any device that records won’t be allowed.

Together 4 Colorado

For the fourth consecutive year, Volunteers of America will be collecting school supplies for districts across Colorado. Fans can donate backpacks, 3-ring binders, spiral notebooks, colored markers or 24-count boxes of crayons outside the entrance gate of training camp practices. Checks, credit card, and cash donations will also be accepted. Fans who visit the Stuff for Students tent will be entered to win an autographed Broncos football.

Food

There will be food trucks on the west side of the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse. Food truck meals will not be permitted inside the practice field gates. Food and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed inside the practice field gates in small individual quantities only.

Bags

Each fan may carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC. Bags must be no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Fans may also carry a small clutch or purse approximately the size of a hand. Diapers and wipes can be carried in a clear bag. Diaper bags are not permitted. Small cameras, binoculars and cell phones are acceptable if carried in loosely or in an approved clear bag.

For more information, visit the Broncos Stadium website.

Bring on football season!