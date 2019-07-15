Filed Under:Commerce City News, Lindsey Horan, Mallory Pugh


COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Colorado natives and new World Cup champions were at Monday’s Colorado Rapids game in Commerce City. The team faced Arsenal at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Lindsay Horan and Mallory Pugh continued their victory tour donning their gold medal from France. The two women, part of the U.S. Women’s team, beat the Netherlands 2-0 earlier this month.

Gov. Jared Polis was also there, helping celebrate the natives during half time. He proclaimed July 15 as U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Day.

