COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Colorado natives and new World Cup champions were at Monday’s Colorado Rapids game in Commerce City. The team faced Arsenal at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
Lindsay Horan and Mallory Pugh continued their victory tour donning their gold medal from France. The two women, part of the U.S. Women’s team, beat the Netherlands 2-0 earlier this month.
Gov. Jared Polis was also there, helping celebrate the natives during half time. He proclaimed July 15 as U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Day.