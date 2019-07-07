Comments
(CBS SPORTS/CBS4) – For the fourth time in history, the United States women’s national team is the world’s best. The Americans beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the final of the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Sunday in Lyons, France.
Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle both scored in the second half, as Jill Ellis remained undefeated at World Cups and became the first manager to win the tournament twice, CBS Sports reports.
At half time, the score was still 0-0. That didn’t last forever, though.
Alex Morgan was dangerously taken down in the box with a high boot prompting a penalty kick to which Rapinoe put the team on the board.
Rose Lavelle made it 2-0 after coming from near midfield.
The teams two Coloradan’s, Lindsey Horan and Mallory Pugh, earned praises from local and state leaders as well as from the Colorado Rapids.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock also shared his congratulations.