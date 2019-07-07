  • CBS4On Air

(CBS SPORTS/CBS4) – For the fourth time in history, the United States women’s national team is the world’s best. The Americans beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the final of the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Sunday in Lyons, France.

LYON, FRANCE – JULY 07: Shanice Van De Sanden of the Netherlands battles for possession with Christen Press of the USA during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle both scored in the second half, as Jill Ellis remained undefeated at World Cups and became the first manager to win the tournament twice, CBS Sports reports.

At half time, the score was still 0-0. That didn’t last forever, though.

LYON, FRANCE – JULY 07: Rose Lavelle of the USA celebrates with teammates Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan after scoring her team’s second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan was dangerously taken down in the box with a high boot prompting a penalty kick to which Rapinoe put the team on the board.

Rose Lavelle made it 2-0 after coming from near midfield.

The teams two Coloradan’s, Lindsey Horan and Mallory Pugh, earned praises from local and state leaders as well as from the Colorado Rapids.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock also shared his congratulations.

LYON, FRANCE – JULY 07: Carli Lloyd of the USA celebrate with the trophy following victory in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

