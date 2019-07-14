



– The Flatiron Flyer and LD bus trips will be free Monday and Tuesday as U.S. 36 remains closed. Eastbound lanes of the Boulder Turnpike are closed from Wadsworth Boulevard to Church Ranch Boulevard as crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation tried to determine what caused a large crack in the roadway to develop on Friday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and the Regional Transportation District are planning for significant traffic disruptions heading into the upcoming work week as repairs continue.

CDOT will be offering free travel on RTD’s Flatiron Flyer and LD bus routes, in both directions, on Monday and Tuesday.

“The Flatiron Flyer is a reliable means of travel every day for thousands of people along the U.S. 36 corridor, and we hope that everyone in the area will consider taking transit this week,” said RTD General Manager and CEO Dave Genova in a statement. “We appreciate CDOT’s financial support of this service, which will help lighten traffic on detour routes and deliver our passengers to their destinations as quickly as possible.”

CDOT officials say moist soil under the highway caused by all the recent rain caused a slope failure which led to a void in the road base between 150 and 200 feet long and about 10 feet wide.

“This closure of U.S. 36 is necessary for the traveling public’s safety, but we recognize that it is disruptive and are committed to doing everything that we can to help manage the impacts and provide options in light of the situation,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew in a statement. “We are grateful for RTD’s partnership to help people get where they need to, and thank commuters for their patience as we work through short- and longer-term remedies.”

Drivers are urged to avoid the area or plan alternate routes in order to avoid the closure. CDOT’s recommended detours include the Northwest Parkway (toll road) to I-25; and SH 93 to SH 58, connecting to I-70.

CDOT and RTD said they will be working to add additional buses to Flatiron Flyer routes when possible. These buses may not be marked as RTD vehicles, but staff will be onsite to make sure passengers get on the correct bus.

They also say RTD Park-N-Rides will be more crowded.

