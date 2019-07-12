  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Highway 36

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A crack that formed in the road led authorities to shut down most of the eastbound lanes of the Boulder Turnpike in Westminster on Friday. The damaged area is located on Highway 36 at Church Ranch Boulevard.

(credit: CBS)

Only the shoulder eastbound lane is currently open. The normal two eastbound lanes plus the toll lane are all closed.

(credit: CBS)

The roadwork is expected to continue into the weekend and possibly into next week.

(credit: CBS)

Big delays on eastbound U.S. 36 are expected for Friday’s rush hour.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s