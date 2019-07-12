Comments
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A crack that formed in the road led authorities to shut down most of the eastbound lanes of the Boulder Turnpike in Westminster on Friday. The damaged area is located on Highway 36 at Church Ranch Boulevard.
Only the shoulder eastbound lane is currently open. The normal two eastbound lanes plus the toll lane are all closed.
The roadwork is expected to continue into the weekend and possibly into next week.
Big delays on eastbound U.S. 36 are expected for Friday’s rush hour.