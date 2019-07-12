Filed Under:Beaver Fire, Colorado News, Colorado Wildfires


BELLVUE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Beaver Fire continues to grow near the CSU Mountain Campus. The wildfire is 92 acres and 35% contained as of Friday afternoon, according to the United States Forest Service.

Beaver Fire (credit: US Forest Service)

The Beaver Fire has been burning in Pingree Park since July 1 as the result of a lightning strike. It grew in size, partly due to burnout operations this week.

RELATED: Firefighers Watch Beaver Fire Burning in Roosevelt National Forest

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s