BELLVUE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Beaver Fire continues to grow near the CSU Mountain Campus. The wildfire is 92 acres and 35% contained as of Friday afternoon, according to the United States Forest Service.
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
The Beaver Fire has been burning in Pingree Park since July 1 as the result of a lightning strike. It grew in size, partly due to burnout operations this week.
