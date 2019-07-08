  • CBS4On Air

PINGREE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters are keeping a close eye on the Beaver Fire, burning near the CSU Mountain Campus in the Roosevelt National Forest. The fire has burned about eight acres.

Beaver Fire (credit: US Forest Service)

Firefighters are battling steep and rugged terrain and fuel types while fighting this fire. They are checking weather conditions to see if they can set additional fires in the area to burn the rest of the fuel.

The CSU Mountain Campus near Pingree Park is not threatened.

Beaver Fire (credit: US Forest Service)

Smoke is expected as firefighters try to burn fuel to slow the fire’s growth.

Crews confirm the fire was sparked by lightning.

