DENVER (CBS4)– The new Adventure Forest at the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus is hosting adult-only nights. The exhibit geared toward children urges parents to leave the kids at home for the night!

(credit: CBS)

The first adult-only night is July 25. And there’s more than just the thrill of Adventure Forest where you can swing, climb and soar– there are also food trucks and a cash bar.

(credit: CBS)

Adventure Forest adult-only nights will be from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. on July 25 and Aug. 2. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. All proceeds benefit the museum.

(credit: CBS)

Guests are urged to wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes.

(credit: CBS)

LINK: The Children’s Museum Denver Marsico Campus

