DENVER (CBS4)– A new addition to the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus changed the downtown skyline. After months of anticipation, the Adventure Forest is preparing to open.
The aerial course includes rope swings, slides, a slinky climb and a view from 55 feet above ground. It’s designed to get children outdoors and give them a safe space to improve their confidence.
“They can really challenge themselves and discover different ways that they can overcome their fears,” explained Samantha Harris, Museum marketing director.
Museums are meant for learning, but in the Adventure Forest, you learn about yourself. That goes for parents, too.
“I’m not the biggest fan of heights, but it was pretty exciting. The views of the city are awesome,” said one parent following his child through the course.
Inside the Adventure Forest’s large sphere are art installations inspired by nature, just like the sphere itself.
“They’re actually inspired by nests. We were really intrigued by all the animals and creatures and things hanging out in our park and that became the inspiration,” said Mike Yankovich, President of Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico.
“It opens a dialogue about our connection to nature and it really allows for a deep conversation with your children,” added Harris.
The adventure park is meant for children ages 5 and up. They must be at least 44 inches tall and have the ability to climb. The course is included in the price of admission to the museum.
Adventure Forest opens to the public June 3.