COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Early Sunday morning American Outlaws and footy fans filed into Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to watch TV. It was the Women’s World Cup final between the Netherlands and the U.S.A. and there were tense moments on both sides.
“It’s very exciting,” said Linda Driggers.
She has been a fan of the Women’s National Soccer Team for a long time now and has witnessed a lot of moments over the years.
“Maybe 30 something years ago,” she said with a laugh.
She started watching because her daughters got into soccer and never stopped.
“I have Rapids season tickets so I’m used to coming here” she said.
She has plenty of memories of teams past, but her favorite is recent one, specifically remembering, “Four years ago when they trounced Japan.”
Sunday she joined thousands of others at Dicks Sporting Goods Park to create new memories and cheer on the U.S. women as they cruised to their fourth world championship.
“Because I knew there would be other people here and I could celebrate,” she explained.
While she will be a lifelong fan, she hopes more Coloradans will be in the stands next time because she says they are missing out.
“I hope a lot of other people will follow the women’s soccer team. They’ve really done well and it’s exciting to watch.”
RELATED: Colorado’s Pugh & Horan Praised For FIFA Women’s World Cup Win