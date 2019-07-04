COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Thousands of Coloradans made their way to DICK’S Sporting Goods Park Thursday night to see the largest public fireworks display in the state, following the Colorado Rapids game. Unfortunately, the fireworks were postponed to a later date because the severe weather didn’t let up.
A break in the weather helped everyone celebrate the holiday and it was a good time on the south side of the field before the weather delay.
RELATED: Hail, Heavy Rain Put 4th Of July Celebrations In Jeopardy
“It’s fun coming out here, kick the ball, throw the football. Cook good food. Yeah, that’s what it’s all about,” said Dustin Griffiths. “It’s really about just friends and family. You know just enjoying that one day. It’s on a Thursday so it breaks up the week. You know, just taking a break!”
So what’s the best part about celebrating at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, according to tailgaters?
“Watch fireworks,” said one little girl.
“That’s right ‘America’,” Griffiths said. “Freedom. Absolutely. Freedom to hang out and drink beer.”
A reschedule date for the fireworks show had not been scheduled as of 10 p.m. Thursday.