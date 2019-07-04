  • CBS4On Air

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– Severe thunderstorms that brought hail, lightning, thunder and heavy rain to the Denver metro area threatened to cancel some 4th of July celebrations on Thursday. The storm system forced some people to seek shelter while they were outside waiting for fireworks celebrations.

The City of Lone Tree tweeted a video story that showcased how dangerous the weather became.

First it was just cloudy, then hail hit and then when the sun came out, the hail was still coming down!

The celebration was put on hold. Then a rainbow appeared.

Then Sweetwater Park reopened and the music resumed. All the food trucks returned and crowds began to gather once more for the fireworks celebration.

The weather also brought hail to several parts of Denver and other areas of the Denver metro area, including a system that targeted Boulder, on Thursday evening.

Denver and northeast Colorado were under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Thursday. Several other parts of Colorado were under a severe thunderstorm warning throughout Thursday.

