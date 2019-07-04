LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– Severe thunderstorms that brought hail, lightning, thunder and heavy rain to the Denver metro area threatened to cancel some 4th of July celebrations on Thursday. The storm system forced some people to seek shelter while they were outside waiting for fireworks celebrations.

The City of Lone Tree tweeted a video story that showcased how dangerous the weather became.

Current situation at Sweetwater Park. Please seek shelter and stay safe. We will let you know when you can return. pic.twitter.com/vHnGAzJzlE — City of Lone Tree (@CityofLoneTree) July 4, 2019

First it was just cloudy, then hail hit and then when the sun came out, the hail was still coming down!

Heavy rain and light hail AGAIN. Park remains closed and our celebration on hold. True unpredictable Colorado weather. pic.twitter.com/A6LGnUofZV — City of Lone Tree (@CityofLoneTree) July 5, 2019

The celebration was put on hold. Then a rainbow appeared.

We hope this rainbow 🌈 is a good sign!!!! pic.twitter.com/FsqVluXhyA — City of Lone Tree (@CityofLoneTree) July 5, 2019

Then Sweetwater Park reopened and the music resumed. All the food trucks returned and crowds began to gather once more for the fireworks celebration.

SWEETWATER PARK IS NOW OPEN!!!! Come back and celebrate Independence Day with us. Music is starting back up, food trucks are here and our fireworks show is still on schedule! — City of Lone Tree (@CityofLoneTree) July 5, 2019

The weather also brought hail to several parts of Denver and other areas of the Denver metro area, including a system that targeted Boulder, on Thursday evening.

Denver and northeast Colorado were under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Thursday. Several other parts of Colorado were under a severe thunderstorm warning throughout Thursday.