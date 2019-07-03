BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)— Boulder Falls will close for two months starting Monday, July 8. The trail reopened in 2018 after flood damage closed the area for five years.

“The work was probably a little more extensive than we thought,” said Phil York of Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) Department.

OSMP added stabilized slopes and a retaining wall during the 2018 repairs. Additional funding has allowed them to begin more renovations that will make the trail safer.

“That will include the installation of railing along the entire length of the trail, some fencing and some stair construction in the area,” said York. The 2019 repairs will cost $166,000.

The trail that takes visitors to the waterfall is a simple hike for most, but added railings and stairs could make the trek more accessible for all.

“I have to grab onto the bigger rocks coming up. There’s people who want to come up here, but are unable to. I think this would help people who couldn’t make the climb,” said Vickie Mehan, a visitor of Boulder Falls.

After learning about the upcoming closure, Jane Niccolls feels lucky she took her annual hike to Boulder Falls this week.

“I love the water and the sound of it. The way it just flows. This is just amazing,” said Niccolls.

Niccolls is excited for the opportunities these summer repairs could mean for more people, but worries the renovations could hurt the area’s natural beauty.

“I think it’s a great idea for the disabled and the children, but I think it takes away a little bit of the naturalness of the area,” said Niccolls.

The city says they’re going to work to preserve the lands natural integrity during repairs.

Boulder Falls will be closed for repairs until September 6, weather permitting. Due to ongoing road construction in Boulder Canyon, OSMP encourages visitors to access the department’s interactive trail map and regularly check the Colorado Department of Transportation’s website before visiting city open space locations.