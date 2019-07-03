BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A tubing ban on Boulder Creek is in effect through Monday. The sheriff and the police chief announced the ban on Wednesday afternoon, citing concerns about high runoff and the large number of people expected to visit the creek during the holiday weekend.
The threshold for implementing a tubing ban is typically 700 cubic feet per second (cfs), officials said, and the flow has varied between 500 and 650 cfs over the past several days.
“With high runoff and the expected high number of visitors to the creek for the Fourth of July weekend, Sheriff [Joe] Pelle and Chief [Greg] Testa determined this use restriction would best protect community members,” officials stated.
Tubing is banned on Boulder Creek from the confluence at Boulder Falls to the eastern city limits of Boulder.
The ban includes all floating and use of single-chambered air-inflated devices, such as inner tubes and air mattresses. The ban is in effect until noon on Monday, July 8.
Officials are also urging people with children and pets to be especially cautious near creeks and ditches.
More information on Boulder Creek flow rates can be found www.bouldercolorado.gov/flood/boulder-creek-flow-rates.