



More than 2,000 cyclists set out Saturday morning on a two-day ride to help find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Evan Conant was one of them. He has been riding in the event for more than 13 years.

“We are getting fired up to ride in Bike MS! I’m going to ride this machine 111 miles today for the big century ride.”

Evan’s ride to help find a cure for MS is personal.

“For those that suffer from it, it’s a slow, steady brain disease that can cause a high level of disability, like in my wife, she’s confined in a wheel chair.”

For cyclist Craig Mason, this is his 30th year riding Bike MS. He rides with team Cone Heads.

“We have four people on our team that have MS, so they ride with MS and then we have another 10 people on the team that have girlfriends, wives, aunt and mothers with MS.”

A man, faithful to the cause.

“Actually, I got a tattoo last year, in Vegas, because if you are ever going to get a tattoo, you’ve got to do it in Vegas. It’s a Bike MS tattoo and I’ve made a life-long commitment to raise money for Bike MS.”

Money raised through the years has already helped make therapies more effective.

“Medication has come a really long way, and so I’m fortunate to benefit from the MS I was diagnosed with being under control,” said Shaina Jordan who lives with MS.

The advancements in medicine mean Shaina can ride too.

“I’d say the feelings ebb and flow a little bit. It’s like really fun and then it gets really hard and then at the end it feels like an accomplishment.”

Day two of the ride continues Sunday taking cyclists through small northern communities and Horse Tooth Reservoir before ending in Westminster.

