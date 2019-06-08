DENVER (CBS4) – This will be the 25th year Jeff Sepich will be participating in Bike MS. He is the CEO of Anthem, a title sponsor of the event.
“It’s really allowed us to build a bigger community than we could just do by ourselves,” he said.
For Jeff, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is personal. He has several family members battling the disease, including a sister who used to ride Bike MS in the past—now she can’t.
“I think about her and I’m riding for her and I think everyone that does Bike MS has some personal connection.”
This personal connection means that he has seen the struggles of the disease play out first-hand.
“It’s a frustrating disease because it changes on a daily basis,” he explained. “It’s not like, well I know this is how it’s going to be and this is how it’s going to progress, every day can be a different challenge.”
Every ride, means more money to find a cure.
“There’s so much good research going on in Colorado around MS so I’m very hopeful that there will be a cure.”
And maybe Jeff and the thousands of other cyclists can make Bike MS obsolete.
“I’d love it go away, I’d love it to not be needed anymore, that would be the ultimate, and then we could turn our philanthropic efforts elsewhere.”
Bike MS is June 29th and 30th.
LINK: Register For Bike MS