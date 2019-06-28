Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Police officers and firefighters in Denver want everyone to leave the fireworks displays to the professionals. On Friday, they demonstrated what can happen when fireworks are not used properly.
DENVER (CBS4)– Police officers and firefighters in Denver want everyone to leave the fireworks displays to the professionals. On Friday, they demonstrated what can happen when fireworks are not used properly.
Firefighters blew up a watermelon with a firework and also showed how quickly foliage could ignite from a lit firework.
LIST: 4th Of July Fireworks Shows Near Denver
“We know that illegal fireworks are dangerous, we know there are other ways that we can perform the celebration that is important to all of us on the Independence Day holiday,” said Denver Fire Capt. Greg Pixley.
It is illegal to possess fireworks in the city limits of Denver. Anyone caught can get up to a $999 fine or a year in jail.
Denver Animal Protection also urged pet owners to prepare for loud noises during the 4th of July week to keep them from running away.