Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Parks And Wildlife

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers issued a new warning about mountain lions near Genesee Park. CPW says Chavez Trail in the park is closed.

They say they had a report of an injured mountain lion seen on the trail. They say it appears the lion got into a fight with another lion.

One lion ended up dying.

Now, officers and park rangers will monitor the area. The trail will stay closed until Wednesday morning unless more sightings are reported.

Officers say mountain lions typically keep to themselves, and hardly associate with each other, other than to breed. They also say adult female lions that have cubs are “extremely intolerant” of adult males because they could kill the cubs.

