



– The man who fought back when a mountain lion was attacking him while he was running on a trail at Horsetooth Mountain says he wasn’t sure at first whether he would win that battle. In the end, he did.

Travis Kauffman says his “fear response turned into more of a fight response” after he was ambushed by the animal.

But since then, the media attention has been a little overwhelming for the 31-year-old.

“It was definitely a little bit of a surreal experience,” said Kauffman while talking with CBS4’s Jamie Leary. “It wasn’t like getting attacked by a mountain lion, so that was easier than that…”

At home with his girlfriend Annie, he can relax a little bit now that his wounds are starting to heal.

The attack took place at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space in Larimer County on Feb. 4, and Kauffman has numerous wounds from it including lacerations on his nose and cheek. He had to have about 20 stitches. Kauffman wound up killing the animal by stepping on its neck while they were locked in combat and suffocating it.

Kauffman, who is originally from Arkansas, has lived in Colorado for a little more than 5 years and has been trail running for about 1. He says he often ran in the trail systems west of the city.

He was planning to go on a 12 to 15 mile run on the day of the attack. He started at Lory State Park and ran south through the park into neighboring Horsetooth Mountain park.

He said he first heard pine needles rustling behind him on the West Ridge Trail. He turned and he said “One of my worst fears was confirmed” — it was a mountain lion that was about 10 feet away.

Kauffman raised his hands and yelled at the creature but it was to no avail. The lion then leaped at him and “latched onto” his wrist with its jaws.

“It was going up towards my face so I threw up my hands to kind of block my face, at which point it grabbed onto my hand and wrist and from there it started to claw at my face and neck. And that’s when kind of my fear response turned into more of a fight response,” Kauffman said.

As man and mountain lion engaged in battle, the two fell off the south side of the trail, “From there it was just a wrestling match.”

“Was there any point where you thought, ‘I’m going to lose this battle?’ Or were you sure you had a handle on it?” asked CBS4’s Leary.

“Toward the beginning, I was not very sure,” said Kauffman.

“It was mostly the fact that whenever its claws or teeth sink in, they seem to stay. So it was like a matter of like pulling it off but everything wanted to just completely stay clamped down,” said Kauffman. “As we rolled down the hill, it just kept on thrashing and claws were kind of flying around.”

Eventually he was able to pin it to the ground and suffocate the animal.

“I was hoping that I could kind of get in a few hits on it and then convince it to scram but it was still really aggressive the whole time and really latched onto my wrist and didn’t release until the moment it finally suffocated,” said Kauffman.

His wrist took the brunt of the damage. The lion’s claws just missed his eye. It took dozens of stitches to repair.

“I had 17 here, there’s some deeper ones that are in there and then they did some more superficial ones,” said Kauffman.

He hopes his experience doesn’t deter others from enjoying the area, “I want them to know they shouldn’t be reluctant about using the open spaces, um, but just to kind of be aware that there is wildlife in the area and take certain precautions.”

Kauffman has been running since the attack, but he’s not quite ready to return to Horsetooth.

“If I do go back it’s going to be with maybe one or two other people, it’ll probably still raise the hairs on the back of my neck whenever I go and hit that trail.”