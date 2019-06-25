DENVER (CBS4)– There is more art at Civic Center Park as a temporary exhibit takes shape at the Greek Amphitheatre. The structure is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
The installation is called “A Narrative Landscape” and features abstract images and textures while highlighting historic architecture.
“You’ll see the second layer down there is a lot of pink pieces in it and that is all about the city beautiful movement and then there are the green leaves where, it was probably a month ago where we had a big storm and all the leaves fell,” said artist Theresa Clowes.
“We’re so proud to be bringing public art back to Civic Center, in particular the Greek Amphitheatre, to really celebrate, not just the centennial, but this iconic space which is Denver’s only natural historic landmark,” said Civic Center Conservancy executive director Scott Robson.
The Civic Center Conservancy started the Art in the Park program last year, putting in The Tree of Transformation which is a wooden piano with steel drums.
Even though that piece was vandalized, the Civic Center Conservancy says it is important to have pubic art.