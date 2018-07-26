DENVER (CBS4) — Investigators with the Denver Fire Department have made an arrest in the fire that caused significant damage to a piece of interactive public art in Civic Center Park.

Amanda Marie Failla, 28, was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on investigation of second degree arson.

The piano and the art piece named “Tree of Transformation” were burned at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The art piece had allowed people to sit at the piano and play some keys. They keys activated sounds from steel drums that are connected to the piano from above by cords. Officials said it has been vandalized before but the fire completely destroyed it.

Denver Parks and Recreation provided video footage of the fire to fire department investigators and the Denver Police Department. After review, Fire Investigators determined there was probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for a person of interest.

Officers picked up Failla after they recognized her near Civic Center Park.

Failla denied setting the fire but told police she may have caused the fire when she threw a cigarette butt in the trash. She also told police she just wanted to get a ticket or get arrested.

This remains an open investigation as DFD Fire Investigators continue to examine all information and materials discovered.

Last weekend a hit-and-run driver damaged a historic piece of Civic Center Park.

The vehicle slammed into the century old balustrade that lines a section on the north end.