DENVER (CBS4)– A K9 that helps Colorado Parks and Wildlife catch poachers will be better protected on the job. Samson is getting a protective vest.
Samson joined the CPW force earlier this year. He’s trained to do more than catch poachers.
He also gives tough love to bears that get too close to humans.
The nonprofit “Vested Interest In K9s” donated a protective vest for Samson. It should be delivered in the next two months so he can start using it on the job.