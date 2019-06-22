  • CBS4On Air

Colorado Parks & Wildlife, K9 Officer, Samson


DENVER (CBS4)– A K9 that helps Colorado Parks and Wildlife catch poachers will be better protected on the job. Samson is getting a protective vest.

(credit: CBS)

Samson joined the CPW force earlier this year. He’s trained to do more than catch poachers.

He also gives tough love to bears that get too close to humans.

(credit: CBS)

The nonprofit “Vested Interest In K9s” donated a protective vest for Samson. It should be delivered in the next two months so he can start using it on the job.

