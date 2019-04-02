  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Parks & Wildlife welcomed their newest K9 to their agency. Samson passed his certification training last Thursday.

Ian Petkash will be Samson’s human teammate. The duo will work in the Lake George District.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Samson came from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.

Samson will be trained to detect the scents of bears, deer, elk, moose, mountain lions, pronghorn, trout, upland birds and waterfowl. He will also help officers when they relocate bears and mountain lions when they’ve had conflicts with humans.

RELATED: K9 Helps Colorado Parks And Wildlife Catch Poachers, Track Endangered Species

CPW’s K9 training pilot program is funded by public donations which help supply food, boarding, veterinarian visits and training equipment.

