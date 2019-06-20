Comments
(CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies have placed shortstop Trevor Story on the 10-day injured list. Story injured his right thumb trying to stretch his single in the sixth inning during Wednesday night’s 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.
“I’m not sure exactly how it happened. I just know it didn’t feel very good,” Story said.
Story was replaced at shortstop by Pat Valaika during the game.
On Thursday the team confirmed he sprained his thumb. They recalled Brendan Rodgers from Triple-A to fill his roster spot.
Story is making a strong final push to make the All-Star Team, but this could hurt his chances somewhat. Story’s 457,159 votes are close behind Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager’s 494,546 votes.