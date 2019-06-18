DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies have three position players with a legitimate chance at making the 2019 All-Star Team.
Third baseman Nolan Arenado has a commanding lead at his position in the latest round of All-Star Game voting. His 1,475,825 votes is more than 600,000 votes higher than second place, currently held by Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs. Bryant has 850,758 votes, as of Tuesday.
At shortstop, Trevor Story is making a strong final push to make the team. Story’s 457,159 votes are close behind Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager’s 494,546 votes. However, Seager was recently placed on the injured list with an injured hamstring and will likely miss the All-Star Game.
However, it’s a different story in the outfield. Charlie Blackmon is currently in 9th among National League outfielders with 530,342 votes. Only the top 9 vote-getters make the All-Star Team. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is currently behind Blackmon in 10th, with 498,100 votes.
Votes can be cast until 2:00 p.m. Mountain Time on Friday. Then on Friday, June 26th, fans can vote on starters from the pool of the top three vote-getters at each position (including nine total outfielders) per league for 28 hours. The pitchers and catchers in each league will be announced Sunday, June 30th by the respective team managers. The 90th Midsummer Classic is set for Tuesday, July 9th at Progressive Field in Cleveland.