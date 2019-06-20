SEVERE WEATHERStrong cold front to bring heavy storms, mountain snow
Filed Under:Dumb Friends League, Harmony Equine Center


FRANKTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Dumb Friends League is currently caring for more than 80 neglected horses. A total of 36 of them came in earlier this week.

(credit: Denver Dumb Friends League)

The group of Arabian horses were all brought into the league’s Harmony Equine Center in Franktown by the Custer County Sheriff’s office. It includes stallions, pregnant mares and newborn foals.

The health of the animals is being monitored very closely and all the horses are eating and drinking well at this point.

(credit: Denver Dumb Friends League)

The center has received more than 85 starved horses in the last two months, and they need good homes.

Anyone who is interested in adopting one of the horses or donating to the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center is asked to call 303-751-5772 or visit harmonyequinecenter.org.

