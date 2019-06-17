Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos will wear decals on their helmets during the 2019 season to honor the legacy of owner Pat Bowlen. Bowlen died late Thursday night after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Broncos President Joe Ellis spoke to reporters on Monday morning and made the announcement about the decals. He also said the team will pay tribute to Bowlen with a moment of silence before the first regular season game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Sept. 15.
A public ceremony to celebrate the live of Pat Bowlen will take place on Tuesday at the stadium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will take place in the Club Level and will include memorabilia from his ownership as well as pictures and videos.