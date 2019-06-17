Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos and the Bowlen family announced they will host a public tribute for Pat Bowlen on Tuesday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will take place in the Club Level and will include memorabilia from his ownership as well as pictures and video celebrating his life.
DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos and the Bowlen family announced they will host a public tribute for Pat Bowlen on Tuesday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will take place in the Club Level and will include memorabilia from his ownership as well as pictures and video celebrating his life.
Bowlen passed away Thursday night at the age of 75. Bowlen, who will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, had been battling Alzheimer’s disease.
Broncos fans began honoring Bowlen by visiting his statue in front of the Broncos’ stadium on Friday.
Players, Leaders React To Bowlen’s Death: Elway ‘Will Miss Pat Greatly’