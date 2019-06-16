Comments
PARIS (CBS4) – The U.S. Women’s National Team shut out Chile 3-0 in Sunday’s match during the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The team, equipped with two Coloradans, will now face Sweden as the top seed in Group F.
Carli Lloyd made most of the headlines with her 10th World Cup career goal scored on Sunday.
With that said, Julie Ertz kicked her first career World Cup goal against Chile.
Colorado’s Mallory Pugh and Lindsey Horan didn’t have as big of a match — especially compared to their performance against Thailand on Wednesday.