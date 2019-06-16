  • CBS4On Air

PARIS (CBS4) – The U.S. Women’s National Team shut out Chile 3-0 in Sunday’s match during the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The team, equipped with two Coloradans, will now face Sweden as the top seed in Group F.

United States’ forward Carli Lloyd misses a penalty kick during the France 2019 Women’s World Cup Group F football match between USA and Chile, on June 16, 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

Carli Lloyd made most of the headlines with her 10th World Cup career goal scored on Sunday.

Chile’s defender Carla Guerrero (L) vies with United States’ forward Christen Press during the France 2019 Women’s World Cup Group F football match between USA and Chile, on June 16, 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

With that said, Julie Ertz kicked her first career World Cup goal against Chile.

Colorado’s Mallory Pugh and Lindsey Horan didn’t have as big of a match — especially compared to their performance against Thailand on Wednesday.

