DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado was well represented in the U.S. women’s national team record breaking opening game of the World Cup.
It didn’t take long for Lindsey Horan to celebrate her return to France. The U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder scored in the 32th minute in the opening game of the 2019 Women’s World Cup against Thailand.
Horan grew up in Golden and played in Paris professionally at the age of 18 after deciding to forgo college.
Highlands Ranch’s Mallory Pugh made her World Cup debut at age 21 after coming on as a substitute in the 69th minute.
Nearly 20 minutes later, she scored goal #11 for the Americans.
Earlier, the team made history with its eighth goal marking the most ever scored in a World Cup match. Then, they furthered that record scoring 13 goals.
Alex Morgan’s five goals ties the single-game record in a Women’s World Cup match held by Michelle Akers (USA), CBS News reports.
USA shut out Thailand, 13-0.