By Jeff Todd
Filed Under:Lindsey Horan, Mallory Pugh, U.S. Women's Soccer, World Cup


DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado was well represented in the U.S. women’s national team record breaking opening game of the World Cup.

REIMS, FRANCE – JUNE 11: Lindsey Horan of the USA celebrates after scoring her team’s third goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

It didn’t take long for Lindsey Horan to celebrate her return to France. The U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder scored in the 32th minute in the opening game of the 2019 Women’s World Cup against Thailand.

Horan grew up in Golden and played in Paris professionally at the age of 18 after deciding to forgo college.

REIMS, FRANCE – JUNE 11: Mallory Pugh of the USA celebrates after scoring her team’s eleventh goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Highlands Ranch’s Mallory Pugh made her World Cup debut at age 21 after coming on as a substitute in the 69th minute.

Nearly 20 minutes later, she scored goal #11 for the Americans.

REIMS, FRANCE – JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s twelfth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Earlier, the team made history with its eighth goal marking the most ever scored in a World Cup match. Then, they furthered that record scoring 13 goals.

RELATED: Soccer Stars Mallory Pugh, Lindsey Horan Honored In Return Home To Colorado

Alex Morgan’s five goals ties the single-game record in a Women’s World Cup match held by Michelle Akers (USA), CBS News reports.

USA shut out Thailand, 13-0.

